A Massachusetts man has been arrested for exposing himself at a donut shop.

The arrest was made in connection to an incident on Monday, March 13 at Heav’nly Donuts on Main Street in Wilmington.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew P. Furlong exposed himself to a young employee working at the shop.

He was arrested on Saturday morning at his home in Wilmington.

Furlong was arraigned at Woburn District Court and charged with open and gross lewdness.