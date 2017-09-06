Man Accused of Using Rifle to Enter Pharmacy Arrested

A man accused of shooting down the door of a pharmacy in Killingworth with an assault rifle to steal drugs has been arrested, state police said.

Reed Sturman, 26, of Killingworth, has been charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, larceny and criminal use of a firearm on Tuesday. He was located in his vehicle on Capitol Avenue in Hartford.

Police said the crime took place at Killingworth Pharmacy, located at 183 Killingworth Road (Route 81), at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday.

A man wearing a baseball cap, black-rimmed safety-type glasses, a down-type vest, long pants and a long sleeve shirt was seen on camera getting out of a dark-colored station wagon, with an assault rifle, Connecticut State Police said.

The suspect fired several rounds into the front door of the pharmacy to gain access and then fired additional rounds into an interior door to get to the pharmaceuticals, according to police.

The man seen on surveillance cameras was later identified as Sturman as police investigated the crime.

Sturman allegedly took an undisclosed quantity and type of drugs before leaving in the same vehicle.

His bond was set at $250,000.