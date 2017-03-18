Police in Massachusetts have arrested a man suspected of five arsons in Springfield and a murder in Maryland.

The Springfield Police Department has been investigating numerous reports of fires in the city. Fire officials revealed these reports were the result of arson. After gathering video evidence and speaking with witnesses, authorities identified 30-year-old Mardell Davis as the suspect.

On Friday, March 17 around 6:00 p.m. narcotics detectives received reports that Davis was in the area of School and Union Street. They also learned Davis was wanted in Maryland for a homicide and rape.

When police tried to arrest Davis, he fled. In an attempt to evade officers, Davis climbed a barbed wire fence. Police eventually took him into custody and emergency crews responded to the treat the injuries he had on his hands from climbing.

After Davis was arrested for his outstanding warrant, detectives questioned him about the arson. He confessed to setting all of the fires. He is currently being held at a police lock up until his arraignment in Springfield on Monday.

In addition to the charges of rape, sexual assault, and homicide from Maryland, Davis now faces five counts of arson.