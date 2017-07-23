Man Arrested in Connection With a Half-Dozen Burglaries | NECN
Man Arrested in Connection With a Half-Dozen Burglaries

By Eli Maroney

    A Bangor, Maine man has been arrested in connection with at least a half-dozen burglaries within the Ferry Village neighborhood of South Portland, according to police.

    South Portland police arrested Eric James Becker, 36, on Saturday. Becker is being charged with Burglary and Theft.

    Between May 19th and July 17, the South Portland Police Department reports to have responded to at least a half dozen burglaries in Ferry Village.

    According to a police report, detectives were able to identify Becker as a suspect last week, at which point a warrant was issued for his arrest.

    Becker has most recently been known to be a transient staying in Portland, said police.

