Authorities say a Maynard, Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious device that was found earlier this week.

Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Suspicious Device Left on Porch

Authorities say a Maynard, Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection with a suspicious device that was found earlier this week.

William O’Neil, 51, has been charged with placing an explosive device and possessing an explosive device.

Maynard police said they were called to a home on Demars Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday when a homeowner found a suspicious package on his front porch.

Officers arrived at the scene and then called in the state police's bomb squad unit, which rendered the suspicious package safe.

Suspicious Package Found in Maynard, Mass.

Aerial footage of police tending to a suspicious package in a Maynard, Mass. residential neighborhood. (Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017)

O’Neil was arrested Wednesday morning without incident. Officers are executing a search warrant at his home.

Police said O’Neil is believed to be connected to a similar incident on Oct. 29 involving another suspicious package found near a home on Walcott Street.

Video Armed Robbers Hold Store Cashier at Gunpoint

He is being held pending his arraignment Wednesday.

It’s not clear if he has an attorney.