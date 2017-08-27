A 68-year-old man was arrested in Maine following a motor vehicle collision, according to the Rochester Police Department.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Rochester Fire Department and Frisbie EMS responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Highland Street and Eastern Avenue.

Henry Croteau, of Lebanon, ME, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup when he struck a 2005 Toyota 4Runner that was waiting at the traffic light of the intersection to make a left turn. Croteau lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road running into a group of small trees.

Croteau did not sustain any injuries from the collision nor did the operator of the vehicle he struck, 48-year-old Stacey Keraghan of Rochester.

Croteau was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and was released on $1500 personal recognizance bail. His arraignment date is 9/11/17.