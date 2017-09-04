Man Arrested in Econo Lodge Stabbing Investigation - NECN
Man Arrested in Econo Lodge Stabbing Investigation

Sharon police found a woman with a laceration to her neck Sunday evening.

By Nikita Sampath

    A Massachusetts man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened Sunday evening.

    Sharon police responding to a disturbance call at the Econo Lodge said they found a woman with a laceration to her neck and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Mark Ralto, 48 of Crown Drive in Hyde Park has been placed under arrest in connection with the case.

    Ralto is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and will be arraigned Tuesday morning at the Stoughton District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    The case is under investigation.


