PD: Man Asked to Leave Restaurant Returns Shooting Shotgun

A man asked to leave a Torrington restaurant allegedly came back later and shot at the locked front door to get back inside, police said.

Scott Czapor was asked to leave Dawn's Getaway Cafe during the evening on Easter, the police investigation found.

Czarpor left several threatening messages for a victim inside Dawn's and others at the restaurant. He allegedly said he had a firearm and was going to shoot someone, Torrington Police said.

The 51-year-old came back to the resturant at 3 a.m. and started firing the locked front door while two people were cleaning up inside. When he was unable to gain entry, he left, according to police.

Police arrested Czarpor sometime later on Monday.

The Torrington man faces chrages that include violating a protective order, criminal trespass, possession of a firearm, use of a firearm, attempt to commit burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $300,000.