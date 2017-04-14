Man Assaults Officer After Caught Urinating in Public Park

Police arrested a man at a public park in Manchester, New Hampshire after he was caught urinating next to a trash can Thursday night.

Police say Dennis Burke, 50, was caught in the act at Veteran's Park while facing Merrimack Street around 5:40 p.m.

The officers ordered Burke to stop, but he walked away and continued to urinate on a paved walking path.

He resisted arrest and remained non-compliant even after being taken into custody, according to police. Burke threatened to stab both officers and shouted profanities while being transported.

Burke remained hostile during the booking process and struck an officer in the face.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, resisting arrest/detention, criminal threatening, public urination, simple assault and protective custody.

Burke is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on April 14, 2017.