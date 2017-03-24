Man Captured After Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend’s Mother | NECN
Man Captured After Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend’s Mother

Police say that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached

By Rob Michaelson and Mike Pescaro

    Police have captured a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend's mother earlier this week in Waltham, Massachusetts.

    Authorities have been searching for 32-year-old Ping Hong, who was wanted for attempted murder.

    The victim was stabbed on Howard Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday. She suffered serious injuries from several stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

    Hong, whose last known address is in Vernon, Connecticut, was apprehended Friday at South Station in Boston by Waltham police, state police and MBTA transit police.

