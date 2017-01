Police in Boston are looking for the man who they say stole a package off the porch of a home in Dorchester in early December.

The man who took the package from the Harborview Street home on December 7 was captured on surveillance video at about 1 p.m.

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying the man. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call detectives assigned to District C-11 at 617-343-4335.