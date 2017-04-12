Man Caught on Surveillance Kicking Down Door at Worcester Islamic Center | NECN
Man Caught on Surveillance Kicking Down Door at Worcester Islamic Center

    Police are searching for the man who was captured on surveillance camera Tuesday morning allegedly trying to break into an Islamic center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

    The man was captured on surveillance at 4:40 a.m. outside the Alhuda Academy on East Mountain Street trying to kick down the door.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that the rear door of the building was open but could not locate the suspect.

    Nothing was reported missing.

    Anyone with information on the incident or the man's identity is asked to contact Worcester Police at 508-799-8651.

