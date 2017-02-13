Man Caught on Surveillance May Be Connected to Two Cambridge Robberies | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Caught on Surveillance May Be Connected to Two Cambridge Robberies

Cambridge Police say a woman was forced to withdraw money from an ATM, then a store was robbed 8 hours later

By Melissa Buja

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police are looking to identify the man caught on surveillance in two separate robberies in Cambridge.

    (Published 30 minutes ago)

    Police are looking to identify the man caught on surveillance in two separate robberies in Cambridge.

    The first incident happened on Friday evening when a 66-year-old woman called police to report that she was robbed by a man on School Street. The victim said she was approached by a man who said he needed money and motioned as if he had a gun.

    After looking through the victim's bag and only seeing an ATM card, the man allegedly walked her to a nearby bank on Massachusetts Avenue where he made her withdraw $100. He then walked her to the Central Square T Station where the victim got on a train and later contacted police.

    About 8 hours later on Saturday, a loss prevention manager at a Cambridge department store contacted police to report that their store’s glass panel doors were forced in and that cash registers were pried open. The suspect had allegedly fled the store with cash.

    In both cases, the suspect caught on surveillance is described as a bearded, heavy set man who was wearing a dark hooded jacket with dark pants. Police believe the suspect is the same man.

    Anyone with any information on either of the incidents is urged to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3370.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices