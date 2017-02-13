Police are looking to identify the man caught on surveillance in two separate robberies in Cambridge.

The first incident happened on Friday evening when a 66-year-old woman called police to report that she was robbed by a man on School Street. The victim said she was approached by a man who said he needed money and motioned as if he had a gun.

After looking through the victim's bag and only seeing an ATM card, the man allegedly walked her to a nearby bank on Massachusetts Avenue where he made her withdraw $100. He then walked her to the Central Square T Station where the victim got on a train and later contacted police.

About 8 hours later on Saturday, a loss prevention manager at a Cambridge department store contacted police to report that their store’s glass panel doors were forced in and that cash registers were pried open. The suspect had allegedly fled the store with cash.

In both cases, the suspect caught on surveillance is described as a bearded, heavy set man who was wearing a dark hooded jacket with dark pants. Police believe the suspect is the same man.

Anyone with any information on either of the incidents is urged to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3370.