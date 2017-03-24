Man Charged With Murdering Father to Face Judge

A Massachusetts man facing a murder charge in the January death of his father in Blackstone is set to be arraigned Friday.

Glenn Armstrong, 48, was held in a New Jersey jail on $300,000 before being extradited to Massachusetts. He is set to be arraigned after 2 p.m. in Uxbridge District Court.

Authorities say his father, 83-year-old Walter Armstrong, was found dead inside a Summer Street home he shared with his son on the evening of Jan. 11.

Armstrong was arrested the next day in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on a warrant for failing to give a DNA sample, which was a charge from an earlier conviction.

It's unclear if Armstrong has an attorney.