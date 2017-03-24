Man Charged With Murdering Father to Face Judge | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Charged With Murdering Father to Face Judge

Glenn Armstrong, 48, was held in a New Jersey jail on $300,000 before being extradited to Massachusetts

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Glenn Armstrong

    A Massachusetts man facing a murder charge in the January death of his father in Blackstone is set to be arraigned Friday.

    Glenn Armstrong, 48, was held in a New Jersey jail on $300,000 before being extradited to Massachusetts. He is set to be arraigned after 2 p.m. in Uxbridge District Court.

    Authorities say his father, 83-year-old Walter Armstrong, was found dead inside a Summer Street home he shared with his son on the evening of Jan. 11.

    Armstrong was arrested the next day in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, on a warrant for failing to give a DNA sample, which was a charge from an earlier conviction.

    It's unclear if Armstrong has an attorney.

    Published 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices