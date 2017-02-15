Emilio Delarosa is accused in the strangulation homicide of Wanda Rosa, the mother of his 4-year-old son.

A man charged with strangling his ex-girlfriend to death last year while their 4-year-old son watched has been added to the Massachusetts State Police "Most Wanted" list.

Emilio Delarosa, 32, is wanted for the murder of Wanda Rosa, 29, the mother of his son. He allegedly killed her inside her home on Tudor Street in Methuen on Sept. 12. According to court papers, Rosa was in bed with her son by her side. The boy told police, "Daddy went crazy and choked mommy."

At the time of the murder, Rosa had an active restraining order against Delarosa, who had recently been released from state prison. Delarosa had a prior history of domestic violence against her, including a 2014 conviction for attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and battery of a pregnant victim and aggravated assault and battery.

Police said Delarosa is 5'9" tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has a muscular build, brown hair and brown eyes. He has two tattoos -- a large cross on his back and the name "Wanda" on the inside of his left bicep.

In addition to his previous domestic violence conviction, Delarosa has been convicted of assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He has ties to Lawrence and Methuen in Massachusetts, as well as to New Hampshire and the Dominican Republic, according to police.

Anyone who sees Delarosa or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).