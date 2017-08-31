Man Charged With Raping Minor on Cruise Ship Out of Boston

A Mississippi man was charged this week with sexually assaulting a minor during a Boston-to-Bermuda cruise.

Adam Christopher Boyd, 30, of Bay Springs, was charged in federal court in Boston with one count of sexual abuse of a minor. He is currently in Bermuda awaiting extradition to the United States.

According to prosecutors, Boyd was a passenger on a seven-day cruise from Boston to Bermuda. While the ship was docked in Bermuda, he allegedly raped a minor passenger on board the ship.

The minor - whose age was not disclosed - subsequently reported the rape to ship security, who notified authorities in Bermuda. They arrested Boyd and notified authorities in the U.S.

Prosecutors did not reveal the date of the alleged crime or the name of the cruise line involved.