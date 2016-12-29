Man Charged With Raping Young Girl | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Maine

Maine

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Charged With Raping Young Girl

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images, File

    A Maine man has been charged with raping a young girl.

    State police say Paul Andrews, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a gross sexual assault charge Tuesday evening at his home on Boslee Drive.

    After an investigation, detectives found that Andrews had allegedly assaulted his victim, who is under the age of 10, over a two-year period.

    Andrews is currently being held on $50,000 bail at Two Bridges Jaijl in Wiscasset after being initially taken to Waldo County Jail.

    It's unclear if he has an attorney.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices