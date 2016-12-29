Man Charged With Raping Young Girl

A Maine man has been charged with raping a young girl.

State police say Paul Andrews, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a gross sexual assault charge Tuesday evening at his home on Boslee Drive.

After an investigation, detectives found that Andrews had allegedly assaulted his victim, who is under the age of 10, over a two-year period.

Andrews is currently being held on $50,000 bail at Two Bridges Jaijl in Wiscasset after being initially taken to Waldo County Jail.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.