Man Charged With Stealing Army Reserve Weapons Escapes Jail

Thirty-five-year-old James Walker Morales was discovered missing at 11:30 p.m on Saturday

    Army reservist James Morales' record dates back to 2009. The charges range from unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle to more serious accusations of domestic violence and child rape. (Published Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015)

    Federal officials say a former Army reservist charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester escaped from a Rhode Island detention center Saturday night. 

    Thirty-five-year-old James Walker Morales was discovered missing at 11:30 p.m.. 

    U.S. Marshall Jamie Hainsworth says the Cambridge, Massachusetts, native scaled a building and climbed over a razor wire to escape. He added that officials believe Morales is wounded and bleeding from the razor wire. 

    Morales is described as a 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound African-American with brown eyes and black hair. 

    Authorities urge anyone who spots the suspect to call 911. 

    The FBI says Morales stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015. 

    He also faces unrelated state child rape charges.

