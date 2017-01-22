A Massachusetts man is facing charges in connection with the Friday morning stabbing of a man in Somerville.

Officers responded to reports of the stabbing on Broadway, in the area of North Street, at 8:30 a.m. where they found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

On Sunday, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office and Somerville Police announced that Dwayne Williams, 31, of Malden, had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Williams was charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests that Williams the victim were known to each other and had been seen by witnesses arguing prior to the stabbing.

Williams will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Monday.