Man Charged in East Boston Indecent Assault

Police have arrested a man and charged him with indecent assault after an incident in East Boston Monday evening.

The man, whose name police have not yet released, was arrested Thursday without incident, according to Boston police.

Authorities said a woman was on Brooks Street at about 6:30 p.m. Monday when the man allegedly assaulted her as she was entering a building. The man then fled on foot down the street and onto Condor Street.

Around the same time, a woman who works at a local tow yard said a man came running into the lot. At first, workers thought he was being robbed, because he was frantically running.

"He was scared. But then we asked him to call the cops in Spanish and he was saying, 'no,'" said the woman, who did not want to be identified. "It seems like he was trying to cut through, but the lot doesn't cut through."

A photo was captured of the man. That photo was released Wednesday, and police said they were looking to speak with him. Thursday, in a separate statement, they confirmed the photo led to the man's arrest.

Police are urging women to be aware of their surroundings, keep their heads up and walk in groups.

Women in the neighborhood say they are already being extra vigilant.

"We always keep our eyes open for each other, try to watch, it's a little nerve wrecking right now," said resident Dottie Diechdue.

Anyone with any information on the man's identity is asked to contact detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit at 617-343-4400.