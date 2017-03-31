Man Charged in Everett Homicide Accused of 2nd Murder | NECN
Man Charged in Everett Homicide Accused of 2nd Murder

By Tim Jones

    The suspect in the murder of a Massachusetts man, who has been on the run since February, is being held without bail.

    (Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017)

    A homeless man arrested earlier this week for the murder of an Everett, Massachusetts, artist is now charged with killing his girlfriend.

    David Grossack, 47, is accused of killing 56-year-old Kathleen Burgess at her apartment on Newhall Street in Lynn in December 2016. 

    Burgess’s body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. Police were notified by the victim’s daughter, who checked in after having not heard from her for several days.

    Her death was identified as a homicide by blunt force trauma. Investigators have since learned that Burgess and Grossack were in a relationship.

    Grossack was recently charged in the murder of 65-year-old Francis Brescia, whose body was found decomposed in an Everett apartment on Feb. 25. The building's landlord found Brescia's body during a well-being check. A neighbor said the building had smelled for about a week at the time.

    Grossack was arrested in Pittsfield earlier this week after being placed on the Massachusetts State Police Most Wanted List.

    He is being held without bail.

