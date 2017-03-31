Man Charged in NH Homicide | NECN
Man Charged in NH Homicide

By Mike Pescaro and Tim Jones

    NH Attorney General's Office

    Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man found dead this week in Manchester, New Hampshire.

    New Hampshire Attorney General confirms that 34-year-old Jordan Gamache was charged Friday with second degree murder in the shooting death of 39-year-old Ryan Chafin, who was found dead early Tuesday morning in a home on Douglas Street.

    Authorities believe Gamache shot Chafin multiple times.

    Gamache is due to be arraigned Monday in the 9th Circuit District Division Court in Manchester.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 603-792-5506. 

    Published 2 hours ago

