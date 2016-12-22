Man Charged in North End Stabbing Held on $1M

A Massachusetts man accused of stabbing another man in Boston's North End Tuesday has been ordered held on $1 million bail. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Massachusetts man accused of stabbing another man in Boston's North End Tuesday has been ordered held on $1 million bail.

Anthony Spinelli, 44, of Leominster, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

The stabbing happened at 1:36 p.m. inside a residence on Fulton Street.

When police arrived, the victim was suffering from life threatening injuries. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

Spinelli was also ordered to stay away from the victim and the scene. Bail on an open OUI in Winchendon was also revoked.

His next court date is Jan. 17.