Man Charged in North End Stabbing Held on $1M | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Charged in North End Stabbing Held on $1M

Anthony Spinelli, 44, of Leominster, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder

By Eli Rosenfield and Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A Massachusetts man accused of stabbing another man in Boston's North End Tuesday has been ordered held on $1 million bail. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A Massachusetts man accused of stabbing another man in Boston's North End Tuesday has been ordered held on $1 million bail.

    Anthony Spinelli, 44, of Leominster, was charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

    The stabbing happened at 1:36 p.m. inside a residence on Fulton Street.

    When police arrived, the victim was suffering from life threatening injuries. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment.

    Spinelli was also ordered to stay away from the victim and the scene. Bail on an open OUI in Winchendon was also revoked.

    His next court date is Jan. 17.

    Published at 11:29 AM EST on Dec 22, 2016 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices