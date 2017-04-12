Maine Man Charged With 7th OUI After Hitting Pedestrian

A Maine man was arrested for his seventh drunken driving offense after he allegedly struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk Monday night in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

Joseph A. Nally, 58, of Bucksport, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, operating while license suspended for OUI, crosswalk violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was held pending his arraignment in Gloucester District Court.

Gloucester police said they were called to Raymond Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a reported motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck.

Upon arrival, emergency crews said they found a man lying in the road with injuries to his hands, arms, back and head. He was taken to an area hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Police said the accident investigation determined that the victim was hit by a 2010 GMC pickup truck. The driver, later identified as Nally, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested at the scene.

A records check revealed that Nally had six prior convictions for operating under the influence in Maine and Massachusetts and had a suspended license and should not have been driving at all.

The investigation also concluded that the victim saw the truck coming and put his arms up to signal Nally to stop. Nally allegedly made no attempt to stop before striking the victim.