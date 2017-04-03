Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend with Handgun

An East Granby man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a handgun, according to Connecticut State Police.

Justin Czaplinski, 37, faces charges of third-degree assault, unlawful restraint, disorderly conduct, and assault weapons charges and violation of large capacity magazine requirements.

Police said they responded to a home on Old Country Highway around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a woman being held against her will. When they arrived the victim reported that her boyfriend, Czaplinski, attacked her with a handgun.

Responding troopers found “numerous” firearms inside the home, police said. The incident is under investigation.