Man Charged With Negligent Homicide in Motor Scooter Crash

Stratford police have charged a man with negligent homicide in connection with a fatal crash on Canaan Road in February.

Police said that Idis Wilson, 27, was driving well over the speed limit when he was involved in a crash on Canaan Road near Mary Avenue on February 17. Wilson hit 47-year-old Richard Rodriguez, who was riding a motor scooter. Rodriguez was seriously injured and later died at Bridgeport Hospital.

Wilson was driving 59 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 25, police said. He is charged with negligent homicide, misconduct with a motor vehicle, second-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

Wilson was held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 9.



