Man Charged with Stealing $23K in Jewelry From Store

Watertown police have arrested a man accused of stealing around $23,000-worth of jewelry from a store in August 2016.



Police said that on August 10, 2016, someone smashed the front door of David Jewelers on Straits Turnpike around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, then smashed several display cases. Valuable jewelry was stolen, along with sample jewelry, which is not made of precious metal or real stones.

On Monday Carloto, who was already incarcerated in the Connecticut Department of Correction, was charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass in connection with the incident.

Police said physical evidence, including DNA, was recovered at the scene and led them to Carloto. The accused has a history of burglary and larceny arrests, police said.

He was issued a $35,000 bond.