Man Convicted in Stabbing Death of Girlfriend of 25 Years

A Peabody, Massachusetts man has been convicted in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in June of 2015.

According to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Brandon Hoar, 61, was convicted Friday of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Cheryl Young.

He was charged with first degree murder after officers responded to his Gates Road home and found Young, his girlfriend of 25 years, with a knife protruding from her chest.

Their 5-year-old granddaughter was sleeping in the master bedroom.

Hoar told police he had stabbed Young the day before.

Sentencing for Hoar is set for Feb. 23. He faces up to 20 years in prison.