Businessman Michael Gill has been found guilty of defamation after using electronic billboards to accuse attorney Alex Walker of attempted murder.

Man Uses Billboards to Accuse Attorney of Attempted Murder

A businessman in New Hampshire has been found guilty of defamation after using electronic billboards across the state to accuse a local attorney of attempted murder.

The electronic billboards greet tens of thousands of drivers as they enter Plaistow, Manchester, and Nashua. The owner says he's using them to uncover corruption, but the people whose faces are popping up, say it has gone way too far.

"It's been a tremendous challenge," said Manchester attorney Alex Walker.

Since last year, Walker has seen his face on billboards across southern New Hampshire, accusing him of attempted murder.

"It's laughable," Walker said.

The man behind the billboards is Michael Gill, the owner of Mortgage Specialists, and the founder of State of Corruption NH.

"Walker communicated where I was to be murdered," Gill told NBC Boston in a Thursday interview.

"His allegations are just unequivocally untrue," Walker said.

Gill claims that Walker, and others on his billboards, are involved in drug dealing, corruption and cover-ups.

"These are the same people who offered me $50 million to be quiet," Gill said.

For Walker, this crossed the line of free speech, and so he sued Gill for defamation.

"The lawsuit is a way of saying, 'enough is enough,'" Walker said.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court judge recently found Gill guilty, saying he didn't provide sufficient evidence to support his controversial claims.

"I think it was comprehensive, thoughtful, it was definitive,” Walker said.

But Gill says all the proof is in the stacks of papers and DVDs he's collected.

When NBC Boston asked why the evidence wasn't provided in the case, Gill responded, "It was provided, they didn't want to look."

He's now put the judge who issued the order on his billboards with the words, "Judicial Corruption."

"There's a movement going on, people are sick and tired of corruption," Gill said.

Walker calls it something completely different.

"In a lot of ways, it's a menace to our community," he said.

This case isn't over yet. Walker is hopeful a judge will order Gill to remove the defamatory language on his billboards.

Gill says he's filing an appeal.

There are three other pending cases against Gill and four other pending cases against his company.