Man Convicted of Running Over Woman, Dragging Body For Miles | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Convicted of Running Over Woman, Dragging Body For Miles

Authorities say Acloque was squatting in a vacant room at the Arbor Inn on U.S. Route 1

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Photo by Education Images/UIG via Getty Images
    Hand And Gavel

    A judge has convicted a Norwood man of running over a Wrentham hotel worker four years ago and dragging her body more than three miles.

    The Norfolk District Attorney's Office says 25-year-old Moses Acloque was convicted on Tuesday of charges including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after causing death. Sentencing is planned for mid-March.

    Authorities say Acloque was squatting in a vacant room at the Arbor Inn on U.S. Route 1. Hotel management confronted him in November 2013.

    Police say Acloque tried to flee in a truck, but hit 58-year-old Kanchanben Patel, who became stuck under the vehicle and was dragged for miles into Foxborough.

    Patel's body became dislodged after Acloque pulled into the parking lot behind a restaurant near Gillette Stadium.

    Published 56 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices