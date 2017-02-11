A Massachusetts man is facing charges in connection with a crash Saturday morning in New Hampton, New Hampshire.

State Police said speeds on Interstate 93 had been lowered by the Department of Transportation to 45 miles per hour due to the snow storm.

While a trooper was patrolling the interstate at 11:20 a.m., he saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle passed the trooper in the left lane while coming up on another vehicle and nearly striking it. The driver then slammed on his brakes, lost control on the snow covered roadway, careened to the right directly in front of trooper's cruiser and struck a snowbank — sending the driver into the left travel lane.

Police said the driver regained control and sped off reaching speeds of 98 miles per hour.

The trooper was eventually able to catch up with the driver who continued north for nearly two miles. After finally stopping the driver, police said the trooper determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol and his license had been suspended.

The driver, identified as William Mullen, 58, of Peabody, Massachusetts, was taken into custody.

Mullen was charged with disobeying a police officer, driving while intoxicated — subsequent offense, reckless operation, operating after suspension and open container. Mullen is scheduled to appear in the Laconia Circuit Court on March 9 to answer to the charges.