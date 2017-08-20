Man Crashes Motorcycle in Littleton, Seriously Injured - NECN
Man Crashes Motorcycle in Littleton, Seriously Injured

By Alexandra Prim

    A motorcycle crash in Littleton, Massachusetts shut down Route 495 southbound briefly on Sunday evening, according to Massachusetts State Police.

    Responders arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after 3:40 p.m. and found the motorcycle on its side. Only one person was involved.

    The victim, who has not been identified, was MedFlighted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester and sustained serious injuries.

    The highway was reopened around 4:50 p.m. and traffic resumed as normal.

