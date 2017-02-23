Five people have been arrested following a shooting Thursday afternoon in St. Albans, Vermont.

According to necn affiliate NBC 5, investigators said a man was shot in the head near Holy Angels Church on Lake Street around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the victim was sitting in his car at the time. The car started to roll away after the shooting and a witness stopped it.

The victim was taken to UVM Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspects and victim have not been identified.