Five people have been arrested following a shooting Thursday afternoon in St. Albans, Vermont.
According to necn affiliate NBC 5, investigators said a man was shot in the head near Holy Angels Church on Lake Street around 2:15 p.m.
Police say the victim was sitting in his car at the time. The car started to roll away after the shooting and a witness stopped it.
The victim was taken to UVM Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspects and victim have not been identified.
Published 2 hours ago