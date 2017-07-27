Man Critically Injured After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Man Critically Injured After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer

By Tim Jones

    Maine State Police

    Maine State Police say a man was critically injured when he crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer in Hollis Thursday morning.

    The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117 and Route 4A.

    Investigation showed a 2009 Scion XB driven by Seth Tarbox, of Dayton, Maine, ran a stop signs and crashed into the tractor-trailer, driven by Edwin Galarza, of Union City, New Jersey. Police say Galarza had the right-of-way.

    Tarbox was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Galarza was not injured.

    In addition, officers said Galarza falsified his log book, and was summonsed for the misdemeanor. 

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

