Man Critically Injured After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer

Maine State Police say a man was critically injured when he crashed into the side of a tractor-trailer in Hollis Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Route 117 and Route 4A.

Investigation showed a 2009 Scion XB driven by Seth Tarbox, of Dayton, Maine, ran a stop signs and crashed into the tractor-trailer, driven by Edwin Galarza, of Union City, New Jersey. Police say Galarza had the right-of-way.

Tarbox was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. Galarza was not injured.

In addition, officers said Galarza falsified his log book, and was summonsed for the misdemeanor.