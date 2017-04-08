Man Dead After Standoff With Maine Police | NECN
Man Dead After Standoff With Maine Police

    WMTW-TV

    A man is dead after a standoff with police in Berwick, Maine, early Saturday morning.

    According to News 8, the man had allegedly fled the scene of a shooting in Somersworth, New Hampshire, before barricading himself in his mother's house in Berwick.

    Officers had been called to the Long Swamp Road home after the man allegedly threatened to harm himself and his family.

    News 8 reported that special state police tactical response teams arrived on scene and that the road had been closed to traffic.

    The man, who was not identified, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

    Published 12 minutes ago

