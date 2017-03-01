Man Dies After Freak Accident at Boston Auto Shop

A cab driver that was involved in a freak accident at an auto shop in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood in February, has died of his injuries.

Jean Thermora's son confirmed that he passed away on Tuesday.

Thermora had been in critical condition after bringing his car to C&V Automotive on February 16. A worker backing up a car inside didn't see him walking through and crashed into him, smashing his pelvis.

According to Boston Inspectional Services, C&V Automotive has not had its licenses to operate renewed since 2014. The department said there was an illegal living space in the back, along with drums of oil that had not been picked up in two years.

The basement was immediately deemed a hazard.

According to his obituary, Thermora leaves behind two grown children, three grandchildren as well as five siblings. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Saint Matthews Church in Dorchester.