Man Dies in 4th Fatal Maine Highway Crash Over the Weekend

By Tim Jones

    FILE

    A Maine man was killed when his pickup truck struck a tree and caught fire Sunday evening. 

    State police say 41-year-old Jason Flagg was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Avon. 

    The crash happened after 6 p.m. on Mile Square Road. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. 

    This was the fourth highway death of the weekend in Maine. A man died Friday night when his pickup overturned in Lebanon and a man was killed in Searsmont in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3.

    On Saturday night, a motorcyclist died in a crash in Hollis. 

    Published 1 minute ago

