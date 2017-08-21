Man Dies in 4th Fatal Maine Highway Crash Over the Weekend

A Maine man was killed when his pickup truck struck a tree and caught fire Sunday evening.

State police say 41-year-old Jason Flagg was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Avon.

The crash happened after 6 p.m. on Mile Square Road. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

This was the fourth highway death of the weekend in Maine. A man died Friday night when his pickup overturned in Lebanon and a man was killed in Searsmont in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3.

On Saturday night, a motorcyclist died in a crash in Hollis.