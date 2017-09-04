Man Dies in N.H. Cliff Jump

A man is dead after attempting a cliff jump at Livermore Falls in New Hampshire Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the Campton, N.H. falls around 4:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a person who jumped off of a large cliff and did not resurface after entering the water.

Both the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and Fish and Game Dive team searched the water for the victim, who was found about two hours after his jump, in the same area.

The man, whom authorities did not identify, was 24 years old. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant information is asked to contact Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or scott.mclain@dos.nh.gov.