Person Drowns, Several Others Rescued Off Coast of Nantucket

A person drowned Wednesday at Nobadeer Beach in Nantucket, police said.

The beach was closed to swimmers at the time due to a storm offshore, but people were swimming outside the area being monitored by lifeguards. As many as 12 people required assistance.

One victim was found face-down in the water. A lifeguard signaled for assistance, and two or three off-duty lifeguards helped bring the victim back to shore and perform CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An ambulance also responded.

All of the other people rescued are expected to survive with minimal injuries.

At one point, there were reports of waves as high as 12 feet. Hurricane Gert has been causing a rip current at south-facing coasts.

People are being encouraged to stay out of the water until waves subside, or to swim on the island's north shore.