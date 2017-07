A man drowned on Tuesday morning at a New Hampshire state park in Nottingham.

Witnesses told police the 21-year-old victim was trying to swim from the shore to a smaller island at Pawtuckaway State Park but couldn't make it.

The man's body was recovered at about 1:30 p.m.

Police have not been identified the victim but said he was from Puerto Rico and was visiting family in Lawrence.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the incident.