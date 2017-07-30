Hamden police are still searching for a man who exposed himself to two young girls who were selling rocks in Hamden.

The girls were selling the rocks in front of a home on Maher Avenue on July 15 when the man exposed himself to them, according to police.

Officers responded to the street around 5:30 p.m. and learned that a bald man who appeared to be in his 30s stopped and bought a rock, then returned in his vehicle and told the girls he wanted to buy another rock.

When one of the girls approached the man’s vehicle, she saw him “playing” with his exposed genitals, then he made a lewd comment, police said.

The man was in what was described as a two-door silver Honda Accord that fled toward Lincoln Street.

Police said the driver was wearing round-framed glasses and a black shirt.

Officers searched the area but could not find the man, but a car matching the description of the vehicle was spotted near the entrance to Legion Field before the incident and police were able to get security camera footage.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the vehicle above is asked to call Officer Kelley Cushman at (203) 230-4030.