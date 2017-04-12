Man Faces Judge After Alleged Threat on College Campus

A man faced a judge Tuesday after he allegedly made a threat on the campus of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Police arrested 27-year-old Abdul F. Ismail early Wednesday morning at his home in neighboring Hadley. He is accused of making verbal threats while visiting a student Tuesday evening at Coolidge Hall, a dormitory.

After hearing the comments, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said, the student escorted Ismael out of the building and contacted authorities.

Prosecutors said there was no indication that anyone was in danger of being harmed, adding that he is not a student and that UMass Police have banned him from the campus for two years.

Ismail has been ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing that will be held on Tuesday, April 18. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.