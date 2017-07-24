A Massachusetts man is expected to be arraigned on domestic assault charged following a police-involved shooting in Chelmsford Sunday.

According to the Middlesex district attorney's office, William Santiago of Lowell, has been charged with two counts of domestic assault and battery on a household or family member and threatening to commit a crime. He is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home on Clover Hill Drive at about 7:40 a.m.

Officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call from an older man who heard other family members — a man and woman — engaged in some type of altercation, according to Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney.

According to the Chelmsford Police Department, 35-year-old Santiago became combative with the responding officer and struck him in the face with a closed fist.

During the altercation, two additional Chelmsford officers arrived at the scene. Santiago continued to be combative, using a large shard of glass and a hammer as weapons.

After officers tried repeatedly to control Santiago, a Taser was used. When that was not successful, another officer discharged a firearm, according to authorities.

Police said they had responded to the home a number of times within the last six months.

Authorities said the officer who discharged the firearm is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officer's name has not been released.

The Santiago’s wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening; however, he remains in serious condition.

The female victim was also taken to a hospital where she is being treated for injuries allegedly caused by the suspect during the altercation.

It’s not clear if Santiago has an attorney.