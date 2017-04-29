Man Facing Charges in Wrong-Way Crash on Rhode Island Highway | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Man Facing Charges in Wrong-Way Crash on Rhode Island Highway

By Melissa Buja

    WJAR-TV

    A Massachusetts man is facing charges in connection with a wrong-way crash that injured three people early Saturday morning on a Rhode Island highway.

    According to WJAR-TV, Rhode Island State Police and North Smithfield Police responded to the crash at about 3 a.m. on Route 146 north.

    Authorities said an investigation revealed that Aleksandro Mihali, 22, of Worcester, was traveling the wrong direction in the high-speed lane and collided head-on with a Honda Accord.

    Two women in the Honda sustained serious bodily injuries as a result of the crash. They were transported to Rhode Island Hospital where their injuries are unknown.

    Mihali and his female passenger were also transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of their injuries is also unclear.

    Police have charged Mihali with three counts of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs, resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

    Published 2 hours ago

