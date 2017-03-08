A Massachusetts man is facing a number of charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Dudley liquor store.

Police said Zachary Coghlin, 27, of Dudley, was taken into custody Wednesday night following an investigation.

Authorities said on February 19, a clerk at Marty’s Liquors on West Main Street was threatened with a knife by a man who demanded money. The suspect then fled the scene with an estimated $2,500 in cash.

The robber was wearing distinctive clothing and covered his face with what was believed to be a shirt, according to police. Through an investigation, authorities were able to identify the man as Coghlin and applied for an arrest warrant.

Among the charges Coghlin faces are armed robbery while masked, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, larceny, assault while armed, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

Police said while being transported to the police station to be booked, Coghlin intentionally banged his head on the inside of the cruiser causing a cut to his forehead. He was taken to Harrington Hospital at Hubbard for medical treatment.

He could now face additional charges.

Coghlin is being held on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment Thursday in Dudley District Court.