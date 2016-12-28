A Bennington man is facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

The Rutland Herald reports the Bennington jury took less than an hour last week to convict 47-year-old Michael Tobin of felony aggravated sexual assault on a person younger than 13. He will be sentenced after the Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentence investigation and a psycho-sexual evaluation.

The charge carries at least 10 years behind bars and a maximum of life behind bars.

A state police affidavit says police began investigating in June 2015 after a boy told his brother that Tobin had sexually assaulted him.

The boy later told DCF investigators he had been sexually abused by Tobin when he was between 6 and 8 while living in Arlington.