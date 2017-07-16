Man Fatally Stabbed in Lynn

A Massachusetts man was fatally stabbed Sunday morning in Lynn.

Officers were called to 145 Lewis St. at 10:22 a.m. where they found the 27-year-old victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to Salem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

The Essex District Attorney's Office, State Police Detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney's Office and Lynn Police are handling the investigation.