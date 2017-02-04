One person was found dead Saturday morning following a fire in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said the blaze started at about 4 a.m. and quickly reached two-alarms at the multi-family home on Ford Street.

Authorities said an adult man was found dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal is working with Haverhill Fire and Massachusetts State Police to determine the exact cause of the blaze.