Massachusetts State Police and local police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Brockton on Saturday night.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, officers responded to a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim located in the street in front of 58 Sawtell Ave.

The victim was said to be suffering from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The district attorney's office identified the victim as Jermaine Smith, 37, of Brockton.

No arrests have been made.

State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and State Police Crime Scene Services are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Brockton Detectives at 508-941-0234 or State Police at 508-923-4014.