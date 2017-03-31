Family: Man Goes Missing After Celtics Game in Boston | NECN
Family: Man Goes Missing After Celtics Game in Boston

By Tim Jones

    NBC Boston
    Michael Kelleher

    Family members are looking for a Massachusetts man who they say went missing following a Celtics game in Boston Wednesday night.

    According Michael Kelleher's mother, he got drunk at the game at the TD Garden and didn't meet his coworker at her car after the game was over. His coworker eventually left.

    His mother says his bank and credit cards have not been used since the game.

    Kelleher is 6'2" tall, was wearing a Celtics shirt, a gray sweatshirt, khakis and black sneakers.

    Boston police say they are looking into the reports.

    Anyone with information should contact police.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

